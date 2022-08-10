Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 110

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,140. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.