Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.32

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 2250674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

