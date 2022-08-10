Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading 1.6% Higher

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 400,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,160,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The company has a market capitalization of £72.02 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.73.

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

