carVertical Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $2,705.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,064.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00037387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064125 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.