Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

CPRI stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Capri by 57.2% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $4,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $3,664,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Capri by 43.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

