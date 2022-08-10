Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.91

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.91 and last traded at C$49.80, with a volume of 249402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.4175438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

