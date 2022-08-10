Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at R. F. Lafferty

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Canoo Stock Down 13.5 %

Canoo stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Canoo has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $918.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canoo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Stories

