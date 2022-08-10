Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Canoo Stock Performance

GOEV traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. 13,240,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Get Canoo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at $42,101,523.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $67,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.