Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Citigroup by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 397,541 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

C traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. 630,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,318,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

