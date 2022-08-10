Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. 145,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,709. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

