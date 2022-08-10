Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$223.45.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$260.00 to C$235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$166.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$159.15 and a 1 year high of C$206.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$167.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$176.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

