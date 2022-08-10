Canacol Energy (CNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.36 million.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:CNE opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$410.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Canacol Energy

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

(Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.