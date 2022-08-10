Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.40.
Shares of Cabot stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,379. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.
In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
