Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.40.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,379. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

