Burney Co. Has $12.66 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,917 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 1.8 %

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.08. 67,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $241.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $210.47. The firm has a market cap of $404.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

