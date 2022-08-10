Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $7.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.00. 1,032,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.