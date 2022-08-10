Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BUR traded down GBX 12.32 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 863.18 ($10.43). 240,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,297. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 813.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 730.55. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 590 ($7.13) and a one year high of GBX 943.38 ($11.40). The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($9.91) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

