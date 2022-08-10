Buckhead Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $184,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $63,049,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $29,245,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $15,938,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DINO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.85. 47,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

