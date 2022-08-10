Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

