Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,035,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,360,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,321,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,046,000 after acquiring an additional 789,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. 69,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,169. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

