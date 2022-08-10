Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.83. 24,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $154.13. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

