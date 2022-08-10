Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,316,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 63,292 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.95. 10,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

