BTIG Research Lowers WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Neutral

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

MAPS stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $470.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,254.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,254.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.