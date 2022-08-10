BTIG Research Lowers WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Neutral

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.
WM Technology Stock Down 3.1 %
MAPS stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $470.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Transactions at WM Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.