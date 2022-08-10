BTIG Research Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $137.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research to $137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.30.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,986.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,877.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,119 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,968 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

