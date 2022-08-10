Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $100.04. 202,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,287. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

