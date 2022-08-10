Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,549 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $107,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,959. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

