Brokers Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $17.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.23. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Shares of HD opened at $305.21 on Monday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

