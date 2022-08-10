Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCE. Barclays boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.54.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$64.02 on Monday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$61.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

