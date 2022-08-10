Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target at $17.86

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 24.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 182.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

