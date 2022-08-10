Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) PT at $198.71

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

