Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.49 million. Brightcove also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 102,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,789. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $285.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $110,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,773,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,841,308.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $323,163 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 44.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.