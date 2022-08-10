Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Haywood Securities

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Haywood Securities to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

TSE:BRAG traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,044. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

