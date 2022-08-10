Boston Partners Sells 227,867 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,652,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 227,867 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $360,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 48,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,023. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.