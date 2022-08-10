Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.96% of Alleghany worth $337,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $838.19. 394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,754. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $834.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $788.13.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $17.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

