Boston Partners Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.01% of Corteva worth $422,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Corteva by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 104,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,110. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

