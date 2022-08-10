Boston Partners Purchases 649,518 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in LKQ were worth $558,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after buying an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LKQ by 36.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after buying an additional 768,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 1.4 %

LKQ stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. 31,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

About LKQ

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

