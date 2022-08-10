Boston Partners Has $880.83 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.31% of AbbVie worth $880,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.69. The company had a trading volume of 85,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.27. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
