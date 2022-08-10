Boston Partners Has $393.27 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212,904 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 6.59% of Harley-Davidson worth $393,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

