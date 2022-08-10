Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.40% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $658,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $377,961,000 after buying an additional 618,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

