Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $459,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

DVN stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.31. 220,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

