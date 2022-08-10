Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.58% of Discover Financial Services worth $488,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $6.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.22. 60,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,772. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

