Boston Partners Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Partners owned 0.42% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $767,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 515,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,295,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

