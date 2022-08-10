Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits Market Cap of $34.24 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001655 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $34.24 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

