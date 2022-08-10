Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) is Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 2.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. 12,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,735. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

