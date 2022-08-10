BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $650,783,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,712,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,273,000 after acquiring an additional 622,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.78. 157,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,654. The company has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

