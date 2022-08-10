BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 869 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in American Express by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 182,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,943,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,170,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.19 on Wednesday, reaching $162.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.38.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

