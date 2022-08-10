Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 31752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Trading Up 50.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Company Profile
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.