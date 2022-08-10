Bloom (BLT) Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million

Bloom (BLT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $733.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00127852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00068473 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

