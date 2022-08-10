Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Down 15.5% This Week

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $691.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,922,485 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

