Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $21,215.03 and $6.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

