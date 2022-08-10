BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 465.50 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 471 ($5.69). 135,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 143,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.50 ($5.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of £481.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 443.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 494.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

In other BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust news, insider Peter Baxter bought 6,000 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

